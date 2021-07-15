United Way of Siouxland announces FOCUS Grant and Business Award recipients

SIOUX CITY -- United Way of Siouxland announced the two recipients of the 2021 Child Care Solutions FOCUS Grant during a Leadership Awards Dinner, held Wednesday at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

The one-time FOCUS Grant of up to $125,000 was available to eligible nonprofits working toward long-term solutions that targeted child care shortage in Siouxland.

The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA received a $100,000 FOCUS Grant for the establishment of an early learning center for preschoolers, after-school care, and an evening program to bridge care gaps after 6 p.m. The funding will be used for startup costs for centers.

A $25,000 FOCUS Grant was awarded to Siouxland Community Christian School for the development of a new preschool, allowing for an enrollment jump from 34 students to 116 students. There will also be the addition of a program for 2-year-olds in its current year-round program for 3- and 4-year-olds.

FOCUS Grant recipients will report their results to the United Way over the course of two years.

"We are fortunate to be able to provide funding to two programs this year," said United Way of Siouxland President Heather Hennings. "These programs will ensure there will be nearly 200 more quality child care slots in Siouxland.