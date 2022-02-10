United Way of Siouxland campaign raises more than $3.2 million

SIOUX CITY -- United Way of Siouxland's annual campaign raised $3,215,000 with the help of thousands of supporters.

"For a century United Way of Siouxland has created solutions to build a stronger Siouxland. Every year, we see the overwhelming support of people from across our area to allow these vital programs to continue," Heather Hennings, United Way of Siouxland President, said in a statement Thursday. "This year for our 100th anniversary, we asked for everyone to 'Get on the Bus.' We asked for people to help us drive the change toward a brighter future. We are so thankful for the generosity of the individuals and businesses who support our community."

Chad Jensen, Kellee Kriese, and Paul Connor, Tyson Fresh Meats served as the 2021-2022 campaign chairs.

In addition to the annual campaign, Bruce and Linda Kalin made an endowment gift of $100,000 in honor of Kalin's Indoor Comfort 100-year anniversary. By placing this gift with the Siouxland Community Foundation it will support the needs of others for many, many years to come, according to the statement.

Hennings said that Siouxlanders benefit every day from over 64 local programs supported by United Way. In the last 100 years, Siouxlanders have donated more than $135 million to United Way of Siouxland.

A team of 30-plus volunteers review program effectiveness to invest United Way funds among programs that are having the greatest impact on advancing the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community, according to the statement.

