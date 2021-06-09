United Way of Siouxland celebrates 100 years of giving as agency launches new campaign

Campaign chairs Chad Jensen, Kellee Kriese, and Paul Connor with Tyson Fresh Meats are leading the charge for this year’s campaign.

For the last two years, the committee has worked to plan the special year.

“This is such a wonderful organization and we are so happy to be a part of this celebration,” Kriese said. “We are inviting everyone to Get on the Bus with us and help impact lives for the next 100 years.”

Kriese and Connor announced the Tyson Fresh Meats team has set a goal to raise a total of $500,000 for this year’s United Way drive. The Tyson leadership has committed $100,000 prior to Wednesday’s kickoff.

Connor and Kriese encouraged the community to make this year one of record-breaking generosity.

There are two main ways people in Siouxland can “Get on the Bus.” First is to volunteer in the community. Hennings said the organization is partnering with VolunteerSiouxland to give agencies a specific page to post their opportunities.

The second way to give is by donating money during the annual campaign or to the United Way of Siouxland endowment fund.