SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland chapter of the United Way is set to announce results from its 2022-2023 campaign during a Thursday evening event at Buffalo Alice on Fourth St. in downtown Sioux City.

Slated for a 4 p.m. start, the event is meant for campaign volunteers as well as supporters. United Way of Siouxland President Heather Hennings will also be in attendance.

While the start time is 4 p.m., the main program won't begin until around 5:15 p.m.