SIOUX CITY -- Unity in The Community will hold its annual block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cook Park.

This year's event will celebrate the fifth anniversary the organization and the impact that it's had on building community relationships between law enforcement and citizens.

The block party will feature free food, giveaways and an opportunity to "dunk" a police officer in a dunk tank.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0