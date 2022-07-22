UnityPoint - Sioux City CEO Lorenzo Suter leaves; Glasgo again to step in as interim leader

SIOUX CITY — Lorenzo Suter, who stepped into the role of president and CEO of UnityPoint Health - Sioux City barely a year ago, has left the organization, effective immediately.

The reason for Suter's departure was not indicated in a statement UnityPoint provided to The Journal on Thursday.

Leah Glasgo, who had served as interim CEO of UnityPoint Health - Sioux City after the departure of previous President and CEO Lynn Wold in late 2020, will again take the reins at the organization, according to the email. Glasgo also serves as president and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge.

"Leah will partner closely with Sue Erickson, chief operating officer, and the Sioux City senior team to support our Sioux City region as we determine next steps regarding a search for a new, permanent CEO," UnityPoint said in an internal communication obtained by The Journal.

"We recognize this type of change can be very challenging. However, Leah is very familiar with our Sioux City market and cares deeply about the Sioux City team and our UnityPoint Health family," the message continued.

Suter, a native of Lexington, Kentucky, became the head of UnityPoint Health - Sioux City on July 19, 2021. He had previously held a CEO position at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Suter's career ascent from a CNA in high school to leadership roles of major hospitals was a popular narrative within UnityPoint. At one time, he had wanted to be a physician.

"Some people may serve different things in the industry of health care. My core belief is I'm serving the patient," Suter told The Journal last July. "In my role today, I never will try to attempt to make a decision outside of putting the patient first."

Suter started his administrative career at Southeast Alabama Medical Center, a not-for-profit hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He also served as chief operating officer at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, and vice president of operations at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Illinois. Before he arrived at UnityPoint - Sioux City, his most recent leadership position was at Dupont Hospital, a 131-bed fully accredited for-profit, syndicated hospital that is part of the CHS Lutheran Health Network based in Fort Wayne.