UnityPoint Clinic now offering rapid COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic patients

SIOUX CITY -- Asymptomatic patients can now receive a rapid COVID-19 test at all UnityPoint Clinic primary care locations and UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care – Sunnybrook.

"The rapid antigen is available for patients who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and need a test for upcoming travel or were exposed to COVID-19 and would like to stop quarantine after day 7," Dr. Jeremy Granger, UnityPoint Clinic regional medical director, said in a statement released Thursday. "PCR tests and rapid antigen tests are available based on guidelines for all age groups, and can be facilitated at our family medicine, pediatric, and urgent care clinics."

According to the statement, the rapid antigen test delivers a fast, highly accurate result from one nasal swab, providing critical answers in approximately 30-45 minutes.

"We believe this will be a helpful diagnostic tool for patients. In addition, as more and more individuals are being vaccinated and families are starting to plan vacations, we understand patients may be interested in asymptomatic testing for travel reasons," Granger said.

Granger noted that the PCR test remains "the gold standard" for symptomatic patients. He said patients should get tested within the first five days after they begin experiencing symptoms. PCR test results are available in 1-2 days.