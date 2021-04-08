UnityPoint Clinic now offering rapid COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic patients

SIOUX CITY -- Asymptomatic patients can now receive a rapid COVID-19 test at all UnityPoint Clinic primary care locations and UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care – Sunnybrook.
"The rapid antigen is available for patients who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and need a test for upcoming travel or were exposed to COVID-19 and would like to stop quarantine after day 7," Dr. Jeremy Granger, UnityPoint Clinic regional medical director, said in a statement released Thursday. "PCR tests and rapid antigen tests are available based on guidelines for all age groups, and can be facilitated at our family medicine, pediatric, and urgent care clinics."
According to the statement, the rapid antigen test delivers a fast, highly accurate result from one nasal swab, providing critical answers in approximately 30-45 minutes.
"We believe this will be a helpful diagnostic tool for patients. In addition, as more and more individuals are being vaccinated and families are starting to plan vacations, we understand patients may be interested in asymptomatic testing for travel reasons," Granger said.
Granger noted that the PCR test remains "the gold standard" for symptomatic patients. He said patients should get tested within the first five days after they begin experiencing symptoms. PCR test results are available in 1-2 days.
"Therapeutics, including monoclonal antibody treatments, have been extremely effective in keeping COVID-19 positive patients out of the hospital, but because some patients are waiting to get tested, it can be too late in their disease progression to use therapies like this, which have proven effective in treating COVID-19," Granger said. "Testing earlier means more treatment options may be available."
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in any county in Siouxland as of late afternoon Thursday.
Siouxland District Health Department reported 23 additional cases of the virus, which brought Woodbury County's case total to 14,707.
District Health reported that 13 patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down one from Wednesday.
Of those patients, 12 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Two other people in the hospital had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, eight were Woodbury County residents.
As of Thursday afternoon, 19,025 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,340 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's just over 20 percent of the county's population.