UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City names president, CEO

SIOUX CITY -- A health care executive with experience in four states has been named regional president and CEO for UnityPoint Health – Sioux City.

Lorenzo Suter, who most recently served as chief executive officer of Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will assume his new positions, effective July 19. He also will serve as senior vice president for Des Moines-based UnityPoint Health, the health care system announced Wednesday.

"I’m honored to be selected as the next leader for UnityPoint Health – Sioux City,” Suter said in a statement. “I truly believe that when health systems focus on doing the right thing for patients, team members and the community — everyone wins. I look forward to getting started as part of the team and challenging ourselves to accomplish great things on behalf of those we serve.”

Suter succeeds Lynn Wold, who stepped down in November after 18 years as St. Luke's president and CEO.

A national search process resulted in a large response from many qualified candidates, according to UnityPoint officials.

