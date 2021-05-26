UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City names president, CEO

SIOUX CITY -- A health care executive with experience in four states has been named regional president and CEO for UnityPoint Health – Sioux City.
Lorenzo Suter, who most recently served as chief executive officer of Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will assume his new positions, effective July 19. He also will serve as senior vice president for Des Moines-based UnityPoint Health, the health care system announced Wednesday.
"I’m honored to be selected as the next leader for UnityPoint Health – Sioux City,” Suter said in a statement. “I truly believe that when health systems focus on doing the right thing for patients, team members and the community — everyone wins. I look forward to getting started as part of the team and challenging ourselves to accomplish great things on behalf of those we serve.”
Suter succeeds Lynn Wold, who stepped down in November after 18 years as St. Luke's president and CEO.
A national search process resulted in a large response from many qualified candidates, according to UnityPoint officials.
“Lorenzo’s leadership style clearly aligned with our brand promise — showing people how much they matter,” Clay Holderman, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health, said in a statement. “His commitment to efficient operations, innovative health care solutions and amazing patient care will serve our Sioux City community and the Tri-State area well, now and in the future."
“We were impressed by Lorenzo’s mix of for-profit and nonprofit experience, his background in physician alignment, his focus on quality, and his engaging management style,” Craig Berenstein, UnityPoint Health – Sioux City's board chair, said in a statement.
Suter's most recent leadership position was at Dupont Hospital, a 131-bed fully accredited for-profit, syndicated hospital that is part of the CHS Lutheran Health Network based in Fort Wayne. To ensure community support and involvement, Suter established a community board as well. During his tenure, Suter and his team raised the CMS Quality Rating to a 4 and Dupont Hospital was named a Top 100 Hospital by Watson/Truven Health.
Suter’s other experience includes being part of Tenet Healthcare as the chief operating officer at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas and vice president of operations at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Illinois. He started his administrative career at Southeast Alabama Medical Center, a not-for-profit hospital in Dothan, Alabama.
Suter graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in nursing in 2003, and received a master's in health care administration and a doctorate in health care administration from Vanderbilt University and University of Phoenix in 2005 and 2008, respectively.
Suter and his wife, April, have one son and look forward to being a part of the Siouxland community, where they can be involved and continue to serve and give back.