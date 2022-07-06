 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City reinstates mask requirement

UnityPoint Health St. Luke's (copy) (copy)

UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City announced Wednesday that it is reinstating a mask requirement for staff, patients and visitors over the age of 2. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City is once again requiring staff members, patients and visitors over the age of 2 to wear a mask at all facilities, effective Thursday. 

UnityPoint said in statement issued Wednesday that the change comes at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control based on Woodbury County COVID-19 transmission rates.

"While we have not seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations here at the hospital, we do care for individuals that are sick or have weakened immune systems and we must be more cautious when COVID-19 levels are higher in our community," the statement said. "It's important that we as a community remember the basic infection prevention strategies we've been practicing since the beginning of the pandemic – wash your hands, wear a mask, stay home when you're sick, and get your appropriate vaccinations. As always, the health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority."

