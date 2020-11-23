UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's CEO stepping down from position

SIOUX CITY -- Lynn Wold has chosen to step down as UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's president and CEO, effective Wednesday.
The Sioux City hospital made the announcement Monday in a statement.
During his tenure at St. Luke's, the statement said Wold was instrumental in physician alignment and integrated business models, including the expansion of urgent care in Sioux City.
Under his leadership, the Sioux City team developed and opened the Sunnybrook facility. He developed a critical access relationship with Cherokee Regional Medical Center that furthered our rural health efforts. Wold also helped establish an inpatient acute rehab unit, launched Pierce Street Same Day Surgery and advanced cardiology services, according to the statement.
"We appreciate Lynn Wold's leadership during his 18 years at St. Luke's, and wish him nothing but the very best," said Craig Berenstein, chair of the UnityPoint Health – Sioux City Board of Directors. "Lynn led with commitment and dedication to improving the health of our community. We are grateful for all he has given to our organization."
The statement said a national search for a new, permanent CEO will begin immediately. In the meantime, Leah Glasgo, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge, will serve as interim CEO. This interim role will be in addition to her duties in Fort Dodge. When a permanent CEO is selected for Sioux City, Glasgo will return full-time to Fort Dodge, according to the statement.
"Change is never easy, especially during these unprecedented times, but UnityPoint Health remains focused on delivering the best possible patient care to the patients and communities we serve," Art Nizza, chief operating officer of UnityPoint Health, said in the statement. "We respect Lynn's wishes to step down from his role and thank him for his contributions to our organization."
