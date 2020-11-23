UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's CEO stepping down from position

SIOUX CITY -- Lynn Wold has chosen to step down as UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's president and CEO, effective Wednesday.

The Sioux City hospital made the announcement Monday in a statement.

During his tenure at St. Luke's, the statement said Wold was instrumental in physician alignment and integrated business models, including the expansion of urgent care in Sioux City.

Under his leadership, the Sioux City team developed and opened the Sunnybrook facility. He developed a critical access relationship with Cherokee Regional Medical Center that furthered our rural health efforts. Wold also helped establish an inpatient acute rehab unit, launched Pierce Street Same Day Surgery and advanced cardiology services, according to the statement.

"We appreciate Lynn Wold's leadership during his 18 years at St. Luke's, and wish him nothing but the very best," said Craig Berenstein, chair of the UnityPoint Health – Sioux City Board of Directors. "Lynn led with commitment and dedication to improving the health of our community. We are grateful for all he has given to our organization."