UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's transferring some patients amid COVID-19 pandemic

On Tuesday, the Northeast Nebraska county reported nine new cases, increasing its total to 1,014. Dakota County has had three COVID-19-related deaths, while Woodbury County has recorded four.

Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Tuesday morning, shows that a total of 516 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 also has a total of 71 intensive care unit beds, and 45 COVID-19 patients currently occupy them, state statistics show. Of the region's 49 ventilators, 36 are being used by patients.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's said in a joint statement Tuesday that the two Sioux City hospitals are providing care for 97 COVID-19 patients.

According to Siouxland District Health, 53 of those patients are Woodbury County residents. It's not certain how many Dakota County residents have been hospitalized in Sioux City because the Dakota County Health Department has said it cannot provide those numbers.

In a news release Tuesday evening, MercyOne said it has room for more patients.