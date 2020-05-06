UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's transferring some patients amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's is transferring some patients to other UnityPoint Health system and regional hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement released late Tuesday evening, the hospital said it made the decision on Tuesday.
"We appreciate the support of our neighboring healthcare professionals. This proactive move enables us to transition to the next phase of our COVID-19 surge plan and helps alleviate some of the pressures on our frontline team members. The safety and care of our patients, their families and our team members remains our top priority," the statement said.
Siouxland District Health Department reported 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Wednesday, boosting the Northwest Iowa county's overall case count total to 1,339.
The Dakota County Health Department, in a statement released Wednesday afternoon, said it could not provide a daily update on new cases due to "technical difficulties."
"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and hope to have current numbers ready in time for our 1 p.m. release tomorrow," the statement said.
On Tuesday, the Northeast Nebraska county reported nine new cases, increasing its total to 1,014. Dakota County has had three COVID-19-related deaths, while Woodbury County has recorded four.
Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Tuesday morning, shows that a total of 516 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 also has a total of 71 intensive care unit beds, and 45 COVID-19 patients currently occupy them, state statistics show. Of the region's 49 ventilators, 36 are being used by patients.
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's said in a joint statement Tuesday that the two Sioux City hospitals are providing care for 97 COVID-19 patients.
According to Siouxland District Health, 53 of those patients are Woodbury County residents. It's not certain how many Dakota County residents have been hospitalized in Sioux City because the Dakota County Health Department has said it cannot provide those numbers.
In a news release Tuesday evening, MercyOne said it has room for more patients.
"MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has been planning for eight weeks for this surge in volume that our community is now experiencing. We are implementing our surge plan, and the plan is working. We are not at capacity, and it is not our plan to transfer patients. We have resources and support beyond Siouxland from our parent organizations, MercyOne and Trinity Health, which have sent us equipment and staff. We stand ready to serve all of the health care needs of our community," the news release said.
