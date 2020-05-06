UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's transfers some patients amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's is transferring some patients to other UnityPoint Health system and regional hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leah McInerney, a spokeswoman for St. Luke's, said Wednesday in an email that St. Luke's decided Tuesday to transfer four patients to enable the hospital to transition to the next phase of its COVID-19 surge plan.
"We appreciate the support of our neighboring healthcare professionals. This proactive move enables us to transition to the next phase of our COVID-19 surge plan and helps alleviate some of the pressures on our frontline team members. The safety and care of our patients, their families and our team members remains our top priority," a statement released Tuesday by the hospital said.
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's said in a joint statement Wednesday that the two Sioux City hospitals are providing care for 85 COVID-19 patients. McInerney said the next phase of St. Luke's COVID-19 surge plan involves increasing its number of ICU beds.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said St. Luke's had an 18-bed ICU with an average daily census of approximately 10-12 patients. Currently, she said St. Luke's ICU is a 30-bed dedicated COVID-19 unit. Six more non-COVID-19 ICU beds are located in another area of the hospital.
"Our next phase of our plan is to be at 44 ICU beds," she wrote.
Siouxland District Health Department reported 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Wednesday, boosting the Northwest Iowa county's overall case count total to 1,339.
The Dakota County Health Department, in a statement released Wednesday afternoon, said it could not provide a daily update on new cases due to "technical difficulties."
"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and hope to have current numbers ready in time for our 1 p.m. release tomorrow," the statement said.
On Tuesday, the Northeast Nebraska county reported nine new cases, increasing its total to 1,014. Dakota County has had three COVID-19-related deaths, while Woodbury County has recorded four.
Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Tuesday morning, shows that a total of 516 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has 45 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there's still 71 beds available. The state statistics show 36 ventilators are being used by patients and an additional 49 ventilators are available in the region.
According to Siouxland District Health Department, 53 Woodbury County residents are hospitalized. It's not certain how many Dakota County residents have been hospitalized in Sioux City, because the Dakota County Health Department has said it cannot provide those numbers.
In a statement released Tuesday evening, MercyOne said it has room for more patients.
"MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has been planning for eight weeks for this surge in volume that our community is now experiencing. We are implementing our surge plan, and the plan is working. We are not at capacity, and it is not our plan to transfer patients. We have resources and support beyond Siouxland from our parent organizations, MercyOne and Trinity Health, which have sent us equipment and staff. We stand ready to serve all of the health care needs of our community," the statement said.
