UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's transfers some patients amid COVID-19 pandemic

RMCC 3 has 45 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there's still 71 beds available. The state statistics show 36 ventilators are being used by patients and an additional 49 ventilators are available in the region.

According to Siouxland District Health Department, 53 Woodbury County residents are hospitalized. It's not certain how many Dakota County residents have been hospitalized in Sioux City, because the Dakota County Health Department has said it cannot provide those numbers.

"MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has been planning for eight weeks for this surge in volume that our community is now experiencing. We are implementing our surge plan, and the plan is working. We are not at capacity, and it is not our plan to transfer patients. We have resources and support beyond Siouxland from our parent organizations, MercyOne and Trinity Health, which have sent us equipment and staff. We stand ready to serve all of the health care needs of our community," the statement said.