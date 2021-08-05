UnityPoint Health requiring employees to be vaccinated

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health will require all its team members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The three-state health system also continues to urge all eligible individuals to get their COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible.

UnityPoint Health will require all employed team members, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not, to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, according to a news release.

“We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen the devastation of COVID-19 up close and personal over the past 18 months,” said Clay Holderman, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health. “After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best—delivering exceptional care to those we serve.”

The three-state health system has more than 33,000 employees in locations across Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois, including UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City.

Team members who choose not to become vaccinated will be subject to voluntary resignation or termination, according to the release.