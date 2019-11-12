UnityPoint Health, Sanford call off merger

Des Moines-based UnityPoint, the nation's fifth-largest nondenominational health system and one of the state's largest medical providers, operates more than 280 clinics, 29 hospitals in metropolitan and rural communities and home care services in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The merged company would have seen as much as $11 billion in operating revenue, according to a statement released when the merger was first announced, and would have been among the 15 largest nonprofit health systems in the United States.

UnityPoint-St. Luke's, as it exists today, is the result of repeated mergers over the past century. One of Sioux City's earliest hospitals, Samaritan Hospital (formed in 1873 as Samaritan Home) merged in 1925 with St. John's Hospital, an institution dating back to 1908, to form Methodist Hospital. In 1966, Methodist Hospital merged with Lutheran Hospital (which dated back to 1901) to form St. Luke's Medical Center.