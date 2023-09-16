SIOUX CITY — UnityPoint Health – Sioux City has announced nine new providers joining the system during the months of July, August, September and October.
The providers are joining a variety of service lines including emergency medicine, radiology, cardiology, urgent care, general surgery, gastroenterology, pediatrics, family medicine and Siouxland PACE.
New providers joining the UnityPoint Health – Sioux City family include:
UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s:
Daniel Wei, MD, emergency medicine
Pritee Taxac, MD, radiology
Jeff Sykes, MD, cardiology
UnityPoint Clinic:
Maggie Bisgard, ARNP, urgent care
Matthew Gawart, MD, general surgery
Ben Pottebaum, DO, gastroenterology
Joe-Ann Lourens, MD, pediatrics
Kevin Ree, DO, family medicine
Siouxland PACE:
Kylee Lefebvre, FNP-C, family medicine
These new providers are working at a variety of locations in Siouxland including UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, UnityPoint Clinic – Sunnybrook, UnityPoint Clinic – Marketplace, Siouxland PACE and coming soon, UnityPoint Clinic – Dakota Dunes.