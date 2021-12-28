UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's is nearly full; MercyOne cautious in accepting transfer patients

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's is almost full with patients, while MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is accepting transfers only on a "case-by-case basis" due to staffing shortage, officials with the two Sioux City hospitals confirmed Tuesday.

The situation appears to be the result of ripple effects of the pandemic, though not necessarily a direct influx of coronavirus patients.

A statement from UnityPoint did not mention COVID-19 specifically, but alluded to patients who had postponed care, and whose health suffered as a consequence. During the pandemic, particularly in the early days last year, many people opted not to get routine medical care and checkups out of fear of the coronavirus. Elective procedures, meanwhile, were halted for a time.

"Similar to other hospitals, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s has been operating near capacity for the past few weeks. This is in part due to the number of patients that are choosing us for their care, as well as in general the number of patients that need (to be) seen due to current illnesses or complications that stem from waiting too long to seek care," UnityPoint said in the statement.

A UnityPoint spokeswoman said they have not had to transfer patients to other hospitals, despite the high numbers of patients they're seeing.

MercyOne Siouxland, the region's only Level 2 trauma center, has taken a cautious approach in accepting patients from other hospitals due to a shortage of staff.

“A nationwide shortage of staffing is being felt across all industries, including health care. At this time, requests of transfers to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center are being considered on a case-by-case basis. In case of an emergency, we urge those in the community to come to our emergency room or call 911," MercyOne said in a statement.

Siouxland District Health has not reported the number of patients with COVID in the two Sioux City hospitals in over two weeks, due to the Christmas holiday. The agency's next weekly report is due to be released Wednesday.

For the week beginning Dec. 6, the number of patients in the hospital who had the virus was 31, mostly unchanged from the previous week. Of those, 20 were hospitalized primarily because of the virus, while the others were hospitalized for other reasons, but were also positive for COVID. These figures were well below the highs seen in the fall of 2020.

Hospitals across the country faced unprecedented difficulties as the coronavirus hit in a series of waves. Nurses reportedly resigned or retired en masse as a consequence of frightening, disturbing or demoralizing experiences providing care during the pandemic. Healthcare providers in the U.S. have reportedly paid out as much as $5,000 a week each for the services of travelling nurses, the Associated Press reported in September.

Healthcare providers in South Dakota and Nebraska have been put in a similarly fraught position, though the blame in those cases was more squarely on the coronavirus itself.

Earlier this month, leaders with Sanford Health and Avera in Sioux Falls said they had few beds available and were dealing with large numbers of COVID-19 patients, the Argus Leader reported.

The Flatwater Free Press in Nebraska reported last week that hospitals in Omaha and Fremont weren't accepting patients, while one Lincoln hospital maintained a rather long wait list for people with urgent medical needs. The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska were this high was before the vaccines were rolled out, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

