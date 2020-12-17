UnityPoint, MercyOne administering first COVID-19 vaccines today

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center on Thursday began administering some of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Woodbury County.

In a statement, UnityPoint wrote that it would start vaccinating its team members "later this afternoon." MercyOne is expected to do the same.

The vaccine is not yet available to the general public and is being given first to front-line healthcare workers and to residents and staffers at long-term care facilities.

"In the coming weeks, UnityPoint Health anticipates additional doses of the vaccine will quickly become available, providing more team members the opportunity to be vaccinated," UnityPoint wrote in the statement.

In its statement, UnityPoint wrote that, similarly to the influenza vaccine, its workers are strongly encouraged to take the vaccine, but are not required to.

The U.S. Food and Drug administration late last week gave its approval to a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, and Iowa began receiving shipments of the vaccine this week. The news of the approval was greeted with joy and relief nationwide that the pandemic may be nearing its end.