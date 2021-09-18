UnityPoint names Snider as COO

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health – Sioux City announced Friday that Corey Snider had been named the new chief operating officer of the hospital.

As COO, Snider will oversee hospital operations, providing leadership and strategic direction to the organization, according to a press release from UnityPoint.

Snider's immediate predecessor was Chad Markham, who had been appointed to position of COO around the beginning of 2019 and had worked at UnityPoint for a decade prior to that.