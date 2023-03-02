WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- UnityPoint Health, the operator of Sioux City's UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's hospital, and New Mexico-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services have signed a letter of intent to explore the formation of a new health care organization.

UnityPoint Health made the announcement in a statement released Thursday afternoon. According to the statement, the proposed health care company would see both systems preserve their brands and continue delivering care locally, while achieving administrative efficiencies under a parent organization.

"As a not-for-profit health system, we must pave a sustainable path forward to continue serving our communities with care and coverage. While we've done that successfully independently, we know that partnering with like-minded health systems will allow us to accelerate our efforts," Dale Maxwell, president and CEO, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said. "UnityPoint Health shares in our commitment to keeping health care delivery local and creating a culture where the workforce thrives which will serve as foundational elements as we embark on this journey."

The statement said that combined, UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian impact the lives of four million patients and members through more than 40 hospital facilities, hundreds of clinics and significant health plan operations. The two organizations collectively represent a 40,000-strong workforce, including nearly 3,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians working alongside independent clinicians, educational partners and colleges.

Goals for exploring the creation of a new health care organization, which would function as a parent company for not-for-profit health systems, include making greater investments in clinical excellence, digital innovation, workforce development and value-based care while lowering overall administrative costs, according to the statement.

"UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian are two organizations rooted in similar values," Clay Holderman, president and CEO or UnityPoint Health, said. “By lowering administrative costs, building new capabilities and increasing investments in innovation and clinical excellence, our intent is to help improve affordability and accessibility of care. We're excited about the unique possibilities ahead."

The statement said that both systems "will now pursue a period of greater evaluation and exploration of next steps toward a definitive agreement and regulatory approvals."

Des Moines-based UnityPoint, the nation's fifth-largest nondenominational health system and one of the state's largest medical providers, operates more than 280 clinics and 29 hospitals in metropolitan and rural communities and home care services in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

In June of 2019, UnityPoint Health and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health signed a letter of intent to merge brands. In November of that year, UnityPoint Health reported that it would not be moving forward with a formal partnership with Sanford Health.

The merged company would have seen as much as $11 billion in operating revenue, according to a statement released when the merger was first announced, and would have been among the 15 largest nonprofit health systems in the United States.

UnityPoint-St. Luke's, as it exists today, is the result of repeated mergers over the past century. One of Sioux City's earliest hospitals, Samaritan Hospital (formed in 1873 as Samaritan Home) merged in 1925 with St. John's Hospital, an institution dating back to 1908, to form Methodist Hospital. In 1966, Methodist Hospital merged with Lutheran Hospital (which dated back to 1901) to form St. Luke's Medical Center.

St. Luke's became affiliated with Iowa Health System in 1996. At that time, the Iowa Health System had five other affiliate hospitals and physicians organizations in the state.

In 2013, St. Luke's adopted the UnityPoint Health name amid a re-branding of the Iowa Health System.