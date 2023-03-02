Related to this story

Risk factors for heart disease

Risk factors for heart disease

Dr. Jerome Pierson, MD, FACC, a cardiologist with UnityPoint Health St. Luke's in Sioux City, talks about risk factors for Heart Disease.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Jurassic-era insect discovered on a Walmart in Arkansas