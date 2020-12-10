UnityPoint to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

SIOUX CITY -- The UnityPoint healthcare system announced Thursday plans to raise the minimum hourly wage of its workers to $15 an hour.

The pay increase, which goes into effect in January, is expected to boost the wages of nearly one-third of UnityPoint's workforce of over 30,000, according to a press release from UnityPoint.

West Des Moines-based UnityPoint Health, the nation's fifth-largest nondenominational health system and one of the state's largest medical providers, is the operator of Sioux City's UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's hospital.

The employees most likely to see their pay go up as a result of this change are those who work in housekeeping, food service, nursing assistance and other clinical support roles, central supply and patient access associates, among others.

The federal minimum wage, as well as Iowa's minimum wage, is $7.25 per hour. Advocates of a higher minimum wage often cite $15 an hour as a figure closer to a "living wage," meaning a wage that enables a worker to afford the basic necessities.

The change applies to UnityPoint employees in Iowa and Illinois, as UnityPoint facilities in Wisconsin already had a $15 an hour minimum.

