UnityPoint workers share COVID-19 experiences on video
UnityPoint Health St. Luke's
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- It's no secret that Siouxland continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic began in March, health care workers have been at the forefront of efforts to treat those suffering from the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Stories from across the nation have detailed the stress health care workers have experienced caring for patients with COVID-19 and the seemingly unending task.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s on Wednesday posted a video on its social media accounts in which workers there talk about their experiences battling the pandemic. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

