University of Nebraska Medical Center team tours Dakota City Tyson plant

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- A team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center has toured the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City and reported on COVID-19 safety measures being implemented at the plant.

According to a press release from the Dakota County Health Department, the UNMC team found that Tyson has deployed protocols including temperature checks for workers -- those whose temperatures are above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit are sent home; mandatory face coverings; additional cleaning; increased workplace social distancing, including workspace dividers and more break-room space; relaxed attendance policies to encourage sick workers to stay home; educating workers on COVID-19; and placing sick workers on leave until local health authorities deem it safe for them to return.

While the press release noted what the UNMC team saw at the plant, it's not clear if the group made any further recommendations for the plant, or if they had any opinions based on what they saw. It's also not clear when they toured the plant.

It remains unclear how many of the workers at Dakota City's Tyson plant have become infected with the virus -- Tyson itself has acknowledged that some of its employees are infected, while a labor union several days ago said 23 workers tested positive, though that figure was only current through last Friday.