University of Okoboji Winter Games enters 40th year

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- In the winter of 1981, a group of Okoboji area people, suffering from cabin fever, decided to organize a broomball game at Smith's Bay, roughly in the area where West Lake Okoboji meets East.
The game -- somewhat like ice hockey, but with brooms and a ball -- was a hit. Within a few years, and with the help of the Iowa Great Lake Chamber of Commerce, the event mushroomed into an assemblage of unusual events, eventually drawing thousands to the lakes.
The 40th annual University of Okoboji Winter Games began Thursday. Scores of events, everything from hand ice auger races, a snowman-building contest, mega snow pong and something called "redneck curling," are on the schedule. A broomball tournament, the granddaddy of all the other events, will be held all day Saturday.
Other special events this year include the "burning of the greens" (a public bonfire of hundreds of Christmas trees at Arnolds Park) and a "belching contest" (self-explanatory).
Bob Shaw, 75, of Spirit Lake, was one of the original 1981 broomball organizers; the sport was not invented in Okoboji, but rather to the north, probably in Canada, many years earlier.
The Winter Games proved so successful, Shaw said, because they welcome most any event, no matter how ridiculous: "I think a lot of the success of it has come from not saying 'no.'"
"Somebody comes up with an idea for Winter Games, and instead of saying, 'That's a stupid thing,' you say, 'Wow, that's a good idea,'" Shaw said.
There was the "pastor pull," where kids pulled their pastors on homemade sleds. One year the Winter Games had "duck races" and a "dress the duck contest," where competitors entered ducks into a race and, separately, dressed them in clothing.
"That was really a stupid thing that we all got involved in," Shaw said of the duck events. "It only lasted one year, luckily."
Kiley Zankowski, director of membership and events for the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and an organizer of this year's Winter Games, said the Chamber usually estimates there will be somewhere between 30,000 to 40,000 attendees at the Winter Games.
"With a good snow year, which this year we got some good snow, compared to the last couple years, if we get the snow mobilers' push, then we get another 10,000 to 15,000 people," Zankowski said.
This year's weather is looking promising for the Winter Games, Zankowski said. Bitter cold or blizzard conditions are not expected, though the recent snow has somewhat slowed ice formation on the lake. The ice is believed to be between 10 and 13 inches thick on East and West Lake Okoboji, and as much as 16 inches on Big Spirit Lake.
Vehicles are recommended to stay off the ice.
"We're definitely thankful that the games weren't scheduled for last weekend, when we had that crazy blizzard here," Zankowski said.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting high temperatures in the upper 20s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance of snow and fog in the morning hours Friday, followed by clouds but no precipitation Saturday and Sunday.