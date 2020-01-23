University of Okoboji Winter Games enters 40th year

"Somebody comes up with an idea for Winter Games, and instead of saying, 'That's a stupid thing,' you say, 'Wow, that's a good idea,'" Shaw said.

There was the "pastor pull," where kids pulled their pastors on homemade sleds. One year the Winter Games had "duck races" and a "dress the duck contest," where competitors entered ducks into a race and, separately, dressed them in clothing.

"That was really a stupid thing that we all got involved in," Shaw said of the duck events. "It only lasted one year, luckily."

Kiley Zankowski, director of membership and events for the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and an organizer of this year's Winter Games, said the Chamber usually estimates there will be somewhere between 30,000 to 40,000 attendees at the Winter Games.

"With a good snow year, which this year we got some good snow, compared to the last couple years, if we get the snow mobilers' push, then we get another 10,000 to 15,000 people," Zankowski said.