University of South Dakota's Dakota Days goes virtual this year

"I’m incredibly proud of our student Dakota Days committee, which made it abundantly clear in early discussions that it wanted to focus on safe activities,” Gestring said. “Their top concern was the health and safety of the student body and the Vermillion community.”

The university and the USD Foundation are also working closely with the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company to support local businesses without drawing crowds to the southeast South Dakota city.

Based on the success of the VCDC’s “Vermillion Victory Bond” program launched in the early days of the pandemic, the USD Foundation will sponsor the sale of victory bonds to encourage community members, friends and alumni to buy gift cards for local businesses over the Dakota Days weekend.

“The pandemic has brought about unusual circumstances for everyone, and I think it’s important to recognize that all of our lives have changed and been affected,” said Nate Welch, VCDC president and CEO. “USD brings incredible value to the Vermillion community, and the way that the university supports the community and vice versa is what makes this place so special.”

USD is also hoping to host a celebration in the spring when fall athletics are scheduled to resume.