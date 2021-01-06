 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unoccupied car slides into Missouri River Wednesday
View Comments
alert

Unoccupied car slides into Missouri River Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Car in Missouri River

A Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighter walks up a Missouri River embankment Wednesday near where a car reportedly entered the river at the east end of Chris Larsen Park Road.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- An unoccupied vehicle slid into the Missouri River Wednesday morning following an aborted attempt to drive the vehicle into the river. 

At 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a car being driven into the river. The report was made by a woman in her 20s who had gone into a business in the 800 block of Gordon Drive asking for help, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department

Officers determined that the woman had taken a family member's car and attempted to drive it into the river in the area of Floyd Boulevard and Larson Park Road. The woman apparently drove through a construction site and exited the car once it became stuck on the bank of the river. 

The unoccupied car eventually slid off the bank into the river and sank. 

The woman was uninjured but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and mental health treatment. 

Sioux City Fire Rescue and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are discussing options for removing the car from the river. 

COVID forces Siouxland law enforcement to tinker with protocols
Arrest made in connection with New Year's Day Sioux City shooting
Man charged with attempted murder for hitting motorcyclist on I-29
Sergeant Bluff man charged in Sioux City restaurant burglary
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Jeremy Taylor rejoins Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News