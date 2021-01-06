Unoccupied car slides into Missouri River Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- An unoccupied vehicle slid into the Missouri River Wednesday morning following an aborted attempt to drive the vehicle into the river.

At 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a car being driven into the river. The report was made by a woman in her 20s who had gone into a business in the 800 block of Gordon Drive asking for help, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department

Officers determined that the woman had taken a family member's car and attempted to drive it into the river in the area of Floyd Boulevard and Larson Park Road. The woman apparently drove through a construction site and exited the car once it became stuck on the bank of the river.

The unoccupied car eventually slid off the bank into the river and sank.

The woman was uninjured but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and mental health treatment.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are discussing options for removing the car from the river.

