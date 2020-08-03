Unwanted, unsolicited seeds mailed to many Siouxlanders from China

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Small seed packages are arriving in postal boxes and agricultural officials have a key tip: Do not plant them.

The small packets with purported China postal codes started arriving in late July to people who didn't order any seeds, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture says there is no known risk to humans from the seeds.

Kevin Pottebaum, a spokesman for the Woodbury County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, on Monday said the USDA six-page summary about the seeds came out the very morning a person called the Sioux City office to inquire about being mailed unsolicited seeds last week. Since that time, many Siouxlanders have received the tiny packages, which weigh mere ounces.

"It is definitely odd," Pottebaum said. "This kind of caught everybody off guard."

The USDA is telling people not to open the packets or plant any seeds. The agency wants people to save the seeds and the package they came in, including the mailing label, and mail them to the state agriculture departments.

The concern lies with the potential for the seeds to introduce damaging pests or diseases that could harm agricultural products.