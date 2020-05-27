You are the owner of this article.
Up from the Earth allows gardeners to supply Sioux City area food pantries
Up from the Earth allows gardeners to supply Sioux City area food pantries

randy burnight
Provided

Randy Burnight has always loved the start of the planting season and, this year, he is keeping his fingers crossed for a bumper crop of radishes, beets, turnips, potatoes and anything else that suits his fancy.

"My grandma inspired my love of gardening and I've been tending to one ever since I was a young boy," the retired Sioux City dentist explained. "There is something therapeutic and gratifying about being in a garden."

Always willing to pay it forward, Burnight is also encouraging his own grandkids to take up gardening.

"My grandchildren love to eat peas, right off the pods," he said with a laugh. "Plus they love to play in the dirt. Guess every gardener doesn't mind getting a bit dirty."

Another thing gardeners enjoy is sharing the fruits -- and the veggies -- of their labor.

This is the idea behind Up from the Earth, a nonprofit organization that Burnight founded in 2014. 

up from the earth

Comprised of area educators, master gardeners and anyone with a green thumb, Up from the Earth encourages people to "grow an extra row" while distributing the excess produce to nearly 30 Siouxland church and community food pantries.

"Gardeners are proud of their gardens and what they grow is always a source of pride for them," Burnight noted. "Growing an extra row or two is no problem, believe me."

He is a true believer in living a greener lifestyle.

Burnight has been involved with the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach's Master Garden program for nearly 30 years. He is the food pantry manager at Sioux City's First Lutheran Church and a recipient of the American Red Cross' Heroes of the Heartland Award.

More than that, he still gets a kick out of seeing something he planted, grow out of the ground.

"It is wonderful to plant seeds at the start of the season and end up with something you care share with your family on the dinner table," Burnight said. 

This is why Burnight as well as other Up from the Earth members love to participate in the Pick a Better Snack programs offered in conjunction with ISU Extension & Outreach and the Sioux City Community School District.

"Ask a small child where vegetables come from," he suggested with chuckle. "A lot of times, they'll say vegetables come from grocery stores.

"Although some children will say vegetables comes from farms, they think you need a lot more space when you really don't."

Burnight said a fun project for kids is to grow a garden in their backyards or in pots or in planters that can fit on most windowsills.

"Children have a greater appreciation for food that they had a hand in growing," he said.

Well, perhaps, kids can also grow an extra row, right?   

According to Burnight, this year may be unusually challenging since more people are likely to need food pantries.

"Since our organization was founded, Up from the Earth has grown more than 130,000 pounds of produce," he explained. "That about 390,000 individual servings of fresh fruits or vegetables over the past six years."

Talk about going green. Burnight wouldn't have it any other way.

OK, here are a few more quick questions: Is there any fruit or veggie that Burnight doesn't like?

"No, not that I can think of," he said, pausing for a moment.

Here's one last query? What's the best part of having a vegetable garden: tending to crops or eating the end product?

"I like them both," Burnight said, diplomatically.

Earl May sees spike in potato, onion seed sales amid COVID-19 pandemic
Have a Christmas tree to dispose of? Here's what to do across Siouxland

'Grow an extra row'

Over the past six years, Up From the Earth gardeners have grown more than 130,000 pounds of produce, which adds to around 390,000 pounds of individual servings of fresh fruits and vegetables.

They do this because they "grow an extra row" that is donated to local church and community food banks.

If you're a grower who would like to donate produce, here is a listing of Up From the Earth food pantry drop-off locations:

MORNINGSIDE LOCATIONS

Community Action Agency of Siouxland

2700 Leech Ave., 712-274-1610

Grace United Methodist Church

1735 Morningside Ave., 712-276-3452

Morningside Lutheran Church

700 S. Martha S., 712-276-2551

Redeemer Lutheran Church

3204 S. Lakeport, 712-276-1125

Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church

2910 Leech Avenue, 712-276-3395

St. James Methodist Church

2032 S. Cypress, 712-276-2667

St. Luke Lutheran Church

2039 S. St. Aubin, 712-276-3456

St. Mark Lutheran Church

5200 Glenn Avenue, 712-276-3452

NORTHSIDE LOCATIONS

First Lutheran Church

3939 Cheyenne Blvd., 712-239-3942

First Unitarian Church

2508 Jackson St., 712-258-3116

Holy Cross Parish

3002 Jackson St., 712-277-2949

Support Siouxland Soldiers

Indian Hills Shopping Center, 712-541-8020

WESTSIDE AND MIDTOWN LOCATIONS

Crosspointe Church

2300 W. 19th St., 712-252-0323

First Evangelical Free Church

401 Ninth St., 712-258-7239

First Presbyterian Church

608 Nebraska St., 712-255-8919

Food Bank of Siouxland

1313 11th St., 712-255-9741

Radiant Life Community Church

2410 W. First St., 712-259-3090

Riverside Lutheran/New Hope Church

1817 Riverside Blvd., 712-233-1491

Salvation Army

1415 Villa Ave., 712-255-8836

Siouxland District Health Department

1014 Nebraska St., 712-279-6119

St. Thomas Episcopal Church

406 12th St., 712-258-0141

Trinity Lutheran Church

1122 Jackson St., 712-258-0519 

NEBRASKA LOCATIONS

First Lutheran Church

3601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, 402-494-5461

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership

2120 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, 402-494-8212

Nebraska Extension 

1505 Broadway, Dakota City, 402-987-2140

Salem Lutheran Church

1753 G Ave., Dakota City, 402-987-3582

St. Paul United Methodist Church

2003 A St., South Sioux City, 402-494-4138

United Methodist Church

1523 Locust, Dakota City, 402-987-3562 

Please call each location to confirm drop-ff times, since each has its own schedule. More information on Up From the Earth can be found at upfromtheearth.wixsite.com/siouxland or on Facebook at facebook.com/upfromtheearth/

