Upcoming county and community fairs in Siouxland this summer

A full slate of county and community fairs returns this summer in Siouxland, a year after COVID restrictions forced most fairs to cancel their normal programs.

Last year, most county fairs only sponsored youth competitions to allow 4-H and FFA members to show their livestock and exhibits. Attendance was mostly limited to family members.

The 2021 fairs are scheduled to go on under the usual formats, starting this week with the Buena Vista County Fair in Alta, Iowa, and the Madison County Fair in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The season concludes in September with the regional Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa.

Below are a list of area fairs, dates and locations.

IOWA

Buena Vista County Fair, July 8-12, Alta

Sioux County Youth Fair, July 12-15, Orange City

Monona County Fair, July 13-18, Onawa

Osceola County Fair, July 13-18, Sibley

Dickinson County Fair, July 17-22, Spirit Lake

Lyon County Fair, July 19-22, Rock Rapids

Crawford County Fair, July 20-26, Denison