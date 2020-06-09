UPDATE: 7 Woodbury County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office is bracing for a potential influx of COVID-19 cases after seven inmates tested positive for the respiratory illness over the weekend.
The seven inmates were all asymptomatic and had been around other inmates prior to being tested. The seven are now in isolation. The remaining 140 inmates have been tested, Sheriff Dave Drew said he expected to receive more results this week.
With the daily totals of new cases in Woodbury County slowing recently, Drew said he had hoped the jail might avoid the coronavirus pandemic. That was not to be the case.
"I'm surprised it took this long to get to this point, so here we are," Drew said Tuesday at a press conference.
Given the close confines inside the facility, jail staff expect to see more inmates test positive.
"I would be shocked if we didn't have more," Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Wingert said.
Wingert said two jail officers had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. It's believed that they contracted the virus outside the jail, Wingert said. About 25-50 percent of the jail staff has been tested for the virus, he said. Arrangements are being made to have the whole staff tested.
Once jail officers know how many positive cases they're dealing with, inmates will be reassigned to new units to isolate those who have tested positive. Wingert said the limited space in the jail is a concern.
"We just don't have enough room," he said. "We don't know how to juggle them yet."
Infected inmates were awaiting transfer to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin serving their prison sentences. The Iowa Department of Corrections requires new inmates to test negative for COVID-19 before accepting them. Wingert said Woodbury County had tested 10 inmates who were scheduled to be transferred to prison. The county received two of the positive results Saturday, another on Sunday, and four more on Tuesday afternoon.
It has yet to be determined how the inmates, who all had been in custody for some time, contracted the virus. Wingert said all new inmates have their temperatures taken and are questioned by a nurse before they are admitted into the jail's booking area. New inmates spend a day or two in isolation after booking before they're assigned to a cell block.
Wingert said all inmates have been given masks to wear over their noses and mouths, and inmates also help wipe down their cells with antibacterial solutions. Since the pandemic began, Wingert said staff has increased cleaning procedures. The facility is wiped down daily and a mister that sprays antibacterial solution is used throughout common areas in the jail. Inmates also can request that it be used in their cells.
Drew said nurses are on duty around the clock and help monitor inmates and staff for COVID-19 symptoms.
As the coronavirus began to spread across the country this spring, the sheriff's office began decreasing the jail population in hopes of limiting inmate exposure by delaying jail sentences or allowing some inmates to serve their time on electronic monitoring devices. Daily inmate counts averaged about 234 prior to the pandemic. The jail population was about 150 on Monday, Drew said.
Drew said his staff developed a plan to handle a COVID-19 outbreak weeks ago and has begun to implement it in hopes of getting through the present situation in a couple weeks.
"We're kind of in new territory here," he said.
