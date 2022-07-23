Update: 9-year-old Cedar Falls boy survives slayings at Maquoketa Caves State Park

MAQUOKETA — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the deaths of Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lula Schmidt, 6. The three people from Cedar Falls were found dead Friday morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Their deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to a news release from the Iowa DCI. A fourth person was found deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green issued a statement late Friday on Facebook saying the family was camping at the state park. The Schmidts' 9-year-old son, Arlo, was also there. He "survived the attack, and is safe," said Green.

Green identified the family as his neighbors and said Sarah Schmidt was a Cedar Falls Public Library employee.

"Like many of you just hearing the news, I'm devastated," he wrote in the Facebook post. "I knew Sarah well, and she & her family were regular walkers here in the Sartori Park neighborhood." He had spent some time working with her during the past week on a presentation.

"Details will be forthcoming about services and other memorials, and I will ensure the community knows about this," Green wrote. "Please offer some extra grace to the Schmidts' many friends, neighbors, and coworkers as we try to process this horrible tragedy." The Cedar Falls Library was closed Saturday "for the sake of the staff who loved and worked with Sarah," he added. A Go Fund Me account has been set up for Arlo.

Cedar Falls is just over two hours northwest of the Quad-Cities. Home to the University of Northern Iowa, the city has a population just over 40,000.

Found at campsite

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and DCI were called about 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting at the park campground, Mike Krapfl, a special agent in charge with DCI, said during a news conference late Friday morning.

"When officers arrived, they located three deceased bodies at a campsite," Krapfl said. He did not have information as of late Friday morning on how the Schmidts were killed.

As officers searched the campground, they learned one other camper was missing.

"He was later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin and we had information that he was armed at the time," Krapfl said.

Sherwin was found dead about 11 a.m. west of the park. He had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Krapfl said he believed Sherwin was from Nebraska, but could not say if a firearm had been recovered.

Investigators were still trying to figure out what relationship, if any, there was between the Schmidts and Sherwin, Krapfl said.

The park will be closed until further notice because of the investigation.

Crowded park

Other people were in the park at the time and at least some of them were evacuated.

"The campground was relatively full," Krapfl said, though he did not have the exact number of people who were in the park when police arrived.

"Officers made contact with all the campers, tried to get as many out as they could," Krapfl said.

There was believed to be no further threat to the public.

One employee at Maquoketa Caves said that, at about 8 a.m., she was given the option to go home after police arrived and the park was locked down in response to the report of a shooting.

Parents with children attending the nearby Camp Shalom were notified Friday morning that it also was locked down.

"We were just notified that there is an active shooter at Maquoketa Caves," according to a Friday morning message to campers' parents. "Our top priority is camper safety, and we are following the protocols."

Fridays are usually pick-up days for campers at the Christian-focused camp. It is about a mile and a half away from the Maquoketa Caves, said executive assistant Beth Sallak.

But plans changed at 9:11 a.m., when local law enforcement sent a notification to the directors that there was an active shooter situation at the state park, and told them to evacuate immediately.

So, Sallak said, staff shifted gears.

“We told the campers, ‘We’re going to do a surprise visit to Little Bear Park in Maquoketa.’ They all cheered, and we loaded everyone on the bus. They had no idea there was an active shooter a mile and a half down the road.”

She complimented the staff for staying calm and quickly changing plans, as they’ve trained to do in emergencies. Campers this week ranged in ages from second graders to seniors in high school.

“Nobody expects for this to happen. The Maquoketa caves? Come on," Sallak said. "It’s one of the safest places you can be. I take my kids there, I hike there with my friends. That doesn’t mean you can’t in the back of your mind be prepared.”

Camp Shalom will continue to host campers until the end of the summer, which will be two more weeks.

“We’ll continue to keep campers safe, happy, and hydrated, slept and well-fed. We’re just going to move forward as we normally we do,” Sallak said.

Officials respond

State officials issued statements about Friday’s incident.

“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said on Twitter he was "closely monitoring" the situation in Maquoketa Caves State Park.

"Praying for the lives lost & their loved ones Im grateful for Iowa law enforcement who responded +camp staff for ensuring safety of other campers Violence can’t be tolerated Killing innocent ppl is sickening," Grassley tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, likewise, wrote on Twitter: "I am heartbroken to hear of the tragedy in Maquoketa Caves State Park and am praying for the victims and their families. My staff and I are following the situation. Thankful for all of the responding law enforcement."

Kayla Lyon, Iowa Department of Natural Resources director, said she and the DNR staff were also devastated by the incident.

“Our long standing tradition of enjoying Iowa’s natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa state parks will continue,” Lyon said.

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier staff and Quad-City Times reporters Barb Ickes and Anthony Watt contributed to this report.