HORNICK, Iowa -- All but three residents had left the small town of Hornick as of the early afternoon Thursday, Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said in a text.
The mayor of Hornick ordered an mandatory evacuation of the small Woodbury County town after a levee broke Thursday morning.
Emergency workers and county sheriff's deputies were going door to door to urge residents to leave their homes ahead of advancing floodwaters.
Kim Wilson, a spokesperson for Rebecca Socknat, Woodbury County Emergency Management Department director, said emergency workers are preparing an emergency shelter at the Westwood school in nearby Sloan.
Heavy rains and snowmelt has sent the West Fork of the Little Sioux River out of its bank, said Rebecca Socknat, the Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator. Water was flowing over a levee just east of Hornick, which Mayor Scott Mitchell confirmed had been breached.
Many residents were reporting standing water in their basements.
Hornick, population 219, is about 25 miles southeast of Sioux City.
Brad Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the West Fork was at roughly 26.5 feet in depth at noon, just a hair below major flood stage. Minor flood stage for the West Fork starts at 20 feet.
The West Fork is expected to crest at just below 27 feet sometime during the late afternoon or early evening hours Thursday.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Correction: An earlier version of this article online contained an error in Rebecca Socknat's name.