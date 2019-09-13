STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Storm Lake Police Department has released the name of a man who died Thursday morning after van-versus-truck collision.
According to a news release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue (Highway 7) and Abner Bell Road (Highway 110) where a passenger van and a tractor-trailer truck had collided.
The tractor-trailer truck, owned by Smith Concrete Service Inc. of Storm Lake, was westbound on Highway 7, driven by 47-year-old Ricky Mandernach of Storm Lake, when it struck a passenger van that was headed northbound on Highway 110.
The van, driven by 67-year-old Jeffrey Wagner of Sioux City, entered a ditch on the Northwest side of the intersection after it rolled. The van also had two passengers, 55-year-old Gerald Heiskell of Sioux City and 54-year-old Gregory Walcott of Mapleton, Iowa.
All three were extracted from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. Shortly after his arrival, Heiskell was pronounced dead.
Mandernach, who suffered minor injuries, was transported to the medical center by a private vehicle. The condition of the other patients was not known as of Friday morning.
An investigation is ongoing by the Storm Lake Police Department and Iowa State Patrol.
The SLPD was assisted by the Storm Lake Fire Department, the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department, the Buena Vista County EMS, the Iowa State Patrol, The Iowa Department of Transportation, Commercial Vehicle Division, the Buena Vista County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mid-American Energy.