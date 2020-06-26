UPDATE: Bishop Heelan senior killed in Florida hit-and-run

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 19-year-old Bishop Heelan High School senior died Thursday afternoon in a Florida hit-and-run crash on a bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg.
According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 12:51 p.m. Thursday, a sedan driven by a 16-year-old driver from St. Petersburg was traveling northbound on I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
Keaton Francis Chicoine, 19, a senior at Bishop Heelan, was a passenger in the vehicle, the school confirmed Friday evening. He is a member of the 2020 class, and is expected to be honored at a graduation ceremony to be held Saturday.
The sedan experienced a possible mechanical issue, and the unidentified driver and Chicoine got out to inspect it.
Meanwhile, a pickup truck and trailer driven by 33-year-old Rosanio Rafael Bartolon-Morales of Temple Terrace, Florida, was heading northbound on I-275 and drifted onto the shoulder of the road. The truck struck Chicoine as he stood looking at the impaired vehicle; the pickup then continued northbound on the interstate.
Other drivers eventually corralled the pickup truck near Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa, and shortly thereafter Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived and arrested Bartolon-Morales for leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving without a license resulting in death.
Bartolon-Morales was held in the Hillsborough County Jail.
