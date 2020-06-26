UPDATE: Bishop Heelan senior killed in Florida hit-and-run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 19-year-old Bishop Heelan High School senior died Thursday afternoon in a Florida hit-and-run crash on a bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg.

According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 12:51 p.m. Thursday, a sedan driven by a 16-year-old driver from St. Petersburg was traveling northbound on I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Keaton Francis Chicoine, 19, a senior at Bishop Heelan, was a passenger in the vehicle, the school confirmed Friday evening. He is a member of the 2020 class, and is expected to be honored at a graduation ceremony to be held Saturday.

The sedan experienced a possible mechanical issue, and the unidentified driver and Chicoine got out to inspect it.

Meanwhile, a pickup truck and trailer driven by 33-year-old Rosanio Rafael Bartolon-Morales of Temple Terrace, Florida, was heading northbound on I-275 and drifted onto the shoulder of the road. The truck struck Chicoine as he stood looking at the impaired vehicle; the pickup then continued northbound on the interstate.