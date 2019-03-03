Try 3 months for $3
Snowman

SIOUX CITY -- Sunday's bitter cold weather officially broke the coldest high-temperature record for March 3 in Sioux City, and tied for the coldest high temperature for the whole month. 

Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the average high temperature for March 3 is around 40 degrees. Sunday's high temperature was recorded at 2 degrees. 

That tied with the coldest recorded high temperature for the month of March, 2 degrees, recorded March 2, 2014. It broke the coldest-ever high temperature for the day, however -- that record, set in 1891, was 6 degrees above. 

Weisser attributed the bitter cold to a persistent Arctic air mass that has lingered in the region. Sunday night's low temperature was expected to be minus 9 degrees, with wind chill bringing that down to 28 degrees below zero. 

Temperatures are expected to inch up only a little on Monday, with a high temperature forecast at 9 degrees. Wind chill could make Monday's high temperature feel like 8 degrees below zero. 

The region is in a wind chill advisory through noon Monday. 

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be somewhat milder, though still well below normal: Tuesday's high is forecast at 16 degrees, and Wednesday's at 21 degrees. 

More weather information

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lifestyles Reporter

Load comments