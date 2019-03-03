SIOUX CITY -- Sunday's bitter cold weather officially broke the coldest high-temperature record for March 3 in Sioux City, and tied for the coldest high temperature for the whole month.
Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the average high temperature for March 3 is around 40 degrees. Sunday's high temperature was recorded at 2 degrees.
That tied with the coldest recorded high temperature for the month of March, 2 degrees, recorded March 2, 2014. It broke the coldest-ever high temperature for the day, however -- that record, set in 1891, was 6 degrees above.
Weisser attributed the bitter cold to a persistent Arctic air mass that has lingered in the region. Sunday night's low temperature was expected to be minus 9 degrees, with wind chill bringing that down to 28 degrees below zero.
Temperatures are expected to inch up only a little on Monday, with a high temperature forecast at 9 degrees. Wind chill could make Monday's high temperature feel like 8 degrees below zero.
The region is in a wind chill advisory through noon Monday.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be somewhat milder, though still well below normal: Tuesday's high is forecast at 16 degrees, and Wednesday's at 21 degrees.