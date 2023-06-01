Three people remain unaccounted for Thursday, city officials said in their third news conference since the apartment building at 324 Main St. partially collapsed.

Officers contacted two of the five people previously reported missing, said Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel. One person had moved out and was found in Texas, Bladel said, and another was found locally in Davenport.

Daniel Prien, 61, still is missing, as are Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock, as previously reported.

The apartments where Colvin, Hitchcock, and Prien lived were in the portion of the building that collapsed Sunday, Bladel said.

The city is working with the Department of Veterans Affairs in trying to locate Prien, Bladel said, and the city doesn't know of any family members to contact.

The three are entered into the National Database of Missing Persons, but Bladel said of at least two of the men: "There's a high probability that they are within that collapsed space.

"All the information provided to us is that that space is not sustainable for life," Bladel said.

City officials previously said they were confident the collapse did not result in casualties, just as officials previously assured the public they believed no one remained trapped inside.

At a 7 a.m. news conference Monday — just 14 hours after the collapse — Fire Chief Mike Carlsten declared, "We do not have any credible information at this time that anyone is missing," later adding, "I have no known individuals that are trapped in this facility."

About 12 hours later, tenant Lisa Brooks was rescued from the building.

Within 24 hours, several hundred protesters took to the streets outside the scene of the collapse, which neighbors Davenport City Hall, to demand the city continue to search for those whose families reported them missing.

While city officials on Monday said they intended to begin demolition on Tuesday morning, some have since denied the plan, saying the demolition process was merely in the early stages. For hundreds of protesters, the city's plan to immediately raze the apartment building had been clear.

Thursday brought the city's first acknowledgement of the possibility or likelihood that a third man now is believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The police chief on Thursday said the city's search for the missing continues, including work with social service agencies to account for transient populations or anyone who may have been in the building temporarily.

Going off a tenant list, the city estimated more than 50 people lived in the 80-unit apartment building.

A second sweep of parts of the building Tuesday afternoon did not lead to any human recoveries, however, nine pets were rescued.

On Wednesday evening the city released hundreds of pages of documents related to the building, including engineering reports, tenant complaints and communications between city officials and engineering and contractor firms.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the city released a brief statement, saying the engineering firm hired by the city, Shive Hattery, had been on the site during the day assessing damage and stability.

City inspector resigns

Questions abounded earlier this week when an online inspection report connected to a building permit issued for repair work at the apartment building on May 25 appeared to change from "pass" to "fail."

An inspector erroneously clicked "pass" on that inspection report when its status should have been "incomplete," said Rich Oswald, the city's director of development neighborhood services, because the work had just started.

The employee then changed the status to "incomplete" in the days after the building collapse, which displayed as a "fail" message because of what city officials called a technology "glitch" they're working to fix.

That city employee resigned Wednesday, Oswald said.

"We understand this was an administrative error," Oswald said. "But the magnitude of the situation and the error that was made — the employee, the staff member, gave their resignation yesterday. So they are no longer with us. I want the public to know that the status of incomplete is accurate. The repair work was never completed and never signed off on."

Oswald pointed to Bettendorf-based Select Structural Engineering reports that determined in February the building was safe for occupancy while work was being done. And in May, days before the collapse, the report did not include any recommendation to vacate.

"At the time and the information we had, based on the engineering from Select Structural, there was no cause to think they shouldn't be (living there.)" Oswald said. "So that was why that permit was issued for that repair work to be done."

Davenport issued a citation in court against property owner Andrew Wold for failing to manage the building in a safe condition. The penalty listed $300 plus court fees.

Asked about the fine, City Attorney Tom Warner said the court action was meant to prevent Wold from transferring the property to evade paying demolition costs.

"When we bring that building down, it's going to be costly," Warner said. "The last thing we want is for that owner to transfer that property and avoid that."

The city is working on a timeline for demolition and reaching out to experts about taking it down in a "dignified and respectful way" that treats the building as a "resting place," Mayor Mike Matson said. He declined to give any specifics on a timeline.

There will be efforts to recover the remains during the demolition, he said.

"That's the level that we intend to do because of what we believe we are dealing with," he said.

Teams, including infrared and canine teams, have been in the building "numerous times," Matson said.

He praised the first responders and search teams, which include local and state agencies.

Matson said he cannot answer whether the city could have prevented the disaster.

"This will be a conversation for a long period of time," he said.

He said he has regrets about the tragedy.

"Do I think about this every moment? Hell yeah," he said. "It's on me."

Those searching the building and city employees should not be the ones taking the blame, Matson said.

Another press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. today related to city assistance for displaced tenants, Matson said.

Building collapse day 3