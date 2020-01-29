UPDATE: I-29 closed at U.S. 20 after semis crash

Emergency crews respond to a semitrailer collision Wednesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City. The northbound lanes in the vicinity of the U.S. Highway 20 interchange were closed for several hours while the accident was cleaned up.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
A semitrailer involved in a collision that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 at the interchange of U.S. Highway 20 for several hours Wednesday is towed from the scene.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Authorities check out a semitrailer damaged in a Wednesday afternoon accident on Interstate 29. The two-semi accident closed the northbound lanes in the area around the U.S. Highway 20 interchange for several hours.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Emergency crews respond to a semitrailer collision Wednesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City. The northbound lanes in the vicinity of the U.S. Highway 20 interchange were closed for several hours while the accident was cleaned up.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Two semitrailers are shown in this Iowa Department of Transportation traffic camera shortly after crashing on northbound Interstate 29 near the U.S. Highway 20 interchange.
According to a Sioux City Police Department news release sent at 2:30 p.m., northbound I-29 at Exit 144A, the exit for 520/U.S. Highway 75 bypass toward Southern Hills Mall, will be shut down. The interstate will be impassable for approximately another hour and a half, and motorists are asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.
The accident is still under investigation.
SIOUX CITY -- Two semitrailers have collided on Interstate 29 near the U.S. Highway 20 interchange, forcing closure of northbound I-29 and at least one other exit onto the highway.
Traffic is being rerouted around the area, and officers were heard over the police scanner saying that cleanup would take a long time.
The exit from eastbound U.S. 20 onto northbound I-29 also has been closed.
The accident occurred at about 12:54 p.m. One of the semis overturned and blocked the northbound lanes. There was no immediate word on injuries, but rescue personnel were attempting to free the driver from one of the trucks.
Also Monday, in a split 3-2 decision that came after nearly an hour of debate, the council approved a preconstruction agreement Monday with the Iowa Department of Transportation for the reconfiguration of Riverside Boulevard from four lanes to three.
Riverside Boulevard would be re-striped with one lane in each direction and a continuous center turn lane. Both through lanes will be 12 feet wide, along with a 14-foot-wide center turn lane and five-foot shoulders on both sides.
Emergency crews respond to a semitrailer collision Wednesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City. The northbound lanes in the vicinity of the U.S. Highway 20 interchange were closed for several hours while the accident was cleaned up.
Authorities check out a semitrailer damaged in a Wednesday afternoon accident on Interstate 29. The two-semi accident closed the northbound lanes in the area around the U.S. Highway 20 interchange for several hours.
Emergency crews respond to a semitrailer collision Wednesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City. The northbound lanes in the vicinity of the U.S. Highway 20 interchange were closed for several hours while the accident was cleaned up.