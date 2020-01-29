You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: I-29 reopened at semi crash site
breaking

UPDATE: I-29 reopened at semi crash site

UPDATE 4:19 P.M.

Northbound I-29 has been reopened to traffic.

UPDATE 2:53 P.M.

According to a Sioux City Police Department news release sent at 2:30 p.m., northbound I-29 at Exit 144A, the exit for 520/U.S. Highway 75 bypass toward Southern Hills Mall, will be shut down. The interstate will be impassable for approximately another hour and a half, and motorists are asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

The accident is still under investigation.

SIOUX CITY -- Two semitrailers have collided on Interstate 29 near the U.S. Highway 20 interchange, forcing closure of northbound I-29 and at least one other exit onto the highway.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area, and officers were heard over the police scanner saying that cleanup would take a long time.

The exit from eastbound U.S. 20 onto northbound I-29 also has been closed.

The accident occurred at about 12:54 p.m. One of the semis overturned and blocked the northbound lanes. There was no immediate word on injuries, but rescue personnel were attempting to free the driver from one of the trucks.

Officers were heard calling for the Iowa Department of Transportation to bring a snow plow to the scene to clear soybeans spilled from one of the truck trailers onto the highway.

