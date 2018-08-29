NEMAHA, Iowa -- Lakota Altena, a 13-year-old who was reported missing Wednesday morning, was located by the Ida County Sheriff's Office, according to the Sac County Sheriff's Office.
PREVIOUS STORY:
NEMAHA, Iowa -- The Sac County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a 13-year-old who recently went missing.
According to a release posted on the department's page, authorities are looking for Lakota Altena of Nemaha. She is described as a white female between 5'3" and 5'4", about 125 pounds, with long, dark brown hair. She has pierced ears and wears glasses.
Lakota's parents found a note saying she needed to go help someone. She is believed to have left sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. She is driving a Green 1999 Dodge Dakota with a black tool box, with the license plate number BZK 203.
Anyone who sees Lakota is advised to call the Sac County Sheriff's Office at 712-662-7127 or a local law enforcement agency.
Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Nemaha, Iowa.