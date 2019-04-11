DOON, Iowa -- Thousands of people are without power in locations throughout Northwest Iowa Thursday morning, as storms pummeled the region Wednesday night into Thursday.
According to a MidAmerican Energy power outage map, a total of more than 3,000 people are without power in communities throughout the area.
Doon, a small town in Lyon County, has 330 outages; Rock Valley has 1,736; Sioux Center has 153; Alvord, another small town in Lyon County, has 118; Inwood has 448; Kingsley, a small Plymouth County town, has 21; Sioux County has 611 outages; Union County, South Dakota, has 25. Other communities and counties have smaller numbers of people without power.
Geoff Greenwood, a MidAmerican Energy spokesman, said Thursday morning it could be a day or longer before some of those customers have their power restored. MidAmerican, he said, was still in the early stages of assessing and responding to the outages.
"We have a transmission line down in Lyon County" between Rock Valley and Inwood, Greenwood said. "We have more than 50 transmission line poles that are down."
High winds, snow and ice contributed to the problem, and galloping power lines were reported throughout the area.
More transmission line poles were down between Sioux Center and Orange City, he said. Crews were already in the area working on the problem, but given the large number of poles down, he could give no estimate for how long most of the customers might be restored.
"We've got several other situations, smaller-scale situations that we're also addressing right now," he said. "We are hopeful to get some customers on relatively soon."