UPDATE: Name released in fatal Plymouth County wreck

HINTON, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released the name of the driver who was killed Wednesday night in a wreck in rural Plymouth County.
The driver was 32-year-old Mitchell L. Anderson of Hinton.
According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at around 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Plymouth County Communications Center was notified of a wreck near the intersection of county roads C60 and K18.
When Plymouth County deputies, the Iowa State Patrol and Akron Fire and Ambulance arrived at the scene, it was apparent Anderson was dead.
A preliminary investigation indicates a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Anderson was heading northbound on K18 South, when he lost control, slid sideways off the roadway, down a steep embankment and into a creek bed. No other vehicles or individuals were involved.
