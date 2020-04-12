UPDATE: Power restored for all Sioux City MidAmerican customers impacted by outage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A power outage that at its peak impacted more than 1,300 Sioux City residents was repaired Sunday afternoon.

MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood said that service was restored to all customers by around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The outage began around 8:20 a.m. An estimated 1,386 customers on the north side initially lost power. Of those, 921 had their power restored before 10:30 a.m., while another 50 had their power restored before 11:30.

About 415 customers still had no power during the early part of the afternoon.

The cause of the outage was a tree that fell onto an overhead power line at the 110 block of 41st Street, Greenwood said. Impacted customers were spread through parts of the north side of Sioux City, extending to the Plymouth County border.

