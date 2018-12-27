Try 1 month for 99¢

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Power was restored to thousands of South Sioux City residents by 6 p.m. Thursday night after a roughly two-hour outage. 

Roughly 2,850 South Sioux City residents had their electricity interrupted Thursday afternoon as a freezing drizzle pelted the area. 

Nebraska Public Power District corporate communications and public relations manager Jeanne Schieffer said the pair of power outages, technically a "sub-T circuit breaker outage," began sometime around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Power crews from Dakota City went out shortly after the outages were reported. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Lifestyles reporter

Load comments