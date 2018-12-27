SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Power was restored to thousands of South Sioux City residents by 6 p.m. Thursday night after a roughly two-hour outage.
Roughly 2,850 South Sioux City residents had their electricity interrupted Thursday afternoon as a freezing drizzle pelted the area.
Nebraska Public Power District corporate communications and public relations manager Jeanne Schieffer said the pair of power outages, technically a "sub-T circuit breaker outage," began sometime around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Power crews from Dakota City went out shortly after the outages were reported.