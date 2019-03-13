SIOUX CITY -- Electricity has been restored to all but 4 Sioux City electricity customers who lost power late Wednesday morning.
MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood said the power was turned back on for most by 12:20 p.m. The remaining four are expected to be restored shortly.
Greenwood said the origin of the outage "appears to be a bad cable that they repaired." He was not sure why the cable went bad.
Bishop Heelan High School and administration building were among the customers without power Wednesday morning.
The outage extended from the 500 block of 25th Street at its northern end to the 1200 block of Fifth Street at its southern end, and from the 1200 block of 17th street at its eastern edge to the 1500 block of Cook Street to the west.
"We have a crew that has responded and is looking into it right now," Greenwood said.
The outage extended from the 500 block of 25th Street at its northern end to the 1200 block of Fifth Street at its southern end, and from the 1200 block of 17th street at its eastern edge to the 1500 block of Cook Street to the west.
