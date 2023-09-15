SIOUX CITY — Out of an abundance of caution, North Middle School, North High School, West Middle School and West High School were placed in “secure mode” Friday morning, said Leslie Heying, director of communications with the Sioux City Community School District.

When “secure mode” is instituted, no one is allowed to enter or leave the building. That was done as a precaution while local law enforcement investigated information reportedly seen on social media.

Shortly after 9:35 a.m. Friday, law enforcement determined there was no credible threat and the secure mode was lifted, Heying said.

This is the second time in a week a Sioux City school was placed in secure mode following a “social media threat.” On Sept. 8, both West and North High School were locked down for a short period while law enforcement while investigated.

As with Friday’s incident, it was determined there was no reasonable threat. Parents were notified in both instances.