UPDATE: Sioux City mulls curfew in wake of early Monday protest that left 5 officers injured

SIOUX CITY -- Police arrested 13 people in downtown Sioux City early Monday morning after a protest over the death of George Floyd turned violent, with some demonstrators hurling rocks at officers.
Five police officers received minor injuries when they "were struck with rocks and assaulted by protesters during arrests. Numerous patrol cars were also damaged by members of the crowd, SCPD Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a release.
After the protest moved past 10 hours over the latter part of Sunday and into early Monday morning, police shot Styrofoam canisters of a powder version of pepper spray to disperse the people, McClure said.
"Several people refused that (dispersal) order and officers moved in to disperse them. During their attempts to disperse the crowd, rocks were thrown at officers, striking several officers. Officers were forced to use some OC powder and spray to continue dispersing the violent crowd," he said.
Those canisters broke open to release the spray, upon hitting the ground, he said.
The incident and other protests that turned violent across the country prompted the Sioux City Council on Monday night to grant Mayor Bob Scott the authority to order a citywide mandatory curfew this week, if necessary.
Scott said a curfew wouldn’t go into effect without a “really strong recommendation” from the police department. Under a curfew, people would not be arrested for going to and from work or during medical emergencies, he said.
“There’s ways to express yourself without damaging property,” Scott said at Monday's council meeting. “I’d just ask for calm in our community at the present time.”
City Manager Bob Padmore noted the public would receive a two-hour notice before a curfew would go into effect.
“We just want this tool available, should it be needed. We are not calling a curfew at this time,” Padmore said.
The 13 individuals arrested early Monday were charged with criminal mischief, assault on a peace officer, eluding a peace officer and failing to disperse. Of the 13 people arrested, 12 were from Sioux City and one was from Lawton, Iowa. A dozen of the people arrested were age 28 or younger.
Much of Sunday evening, several hundred protesters gathered around the police/fire headquarters and City Hall at Sixth and Douglas streets to draw attention to police brutality following Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
Bystander video captured Floyd, a black man, saying "I can't breathe" while handcuffed and pinned at the neck May 25 under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death.
There have been mass protests around the nation, with many turning violent.
McClure said the protest in downtown Sioux City began about 5 p.m. Sunday in front of the police department, and that eventually the crowd size grew to an estimated 400.
While the protest started out relatively peaceful, activity escalated as the night went on. At one point, protesters lined up in the middle of Sixth Street near Security National Bank, held up signs and chanted. Police blocked traffic so no one could hit them.
Later, the protesters filled the Public Library parking lot and started yelling in the faces of officers who were deployed to maintain peace. The officers didn't respond to their words, but some protesters did. One shouted down others saying, "This is supposed to be a peaceful protest," and wouldn't move away until the louder ones stopped.
Earlier in the evening, the group marched around the police station, stood at the gates of the parking lot and, again, started chanting several phrases that were repeated throughout the night. Drivers honked their their horns in support of the protesters and shot video with their cellphones.
"The protest continued past midnight and a handful of people tried to instigate more violent demonstrations. Several times, other members of the protest worked to keep things peaceful," McClure said.
"Officers throughout the evening took steps to deescalate any conflict by removing themselves from areas the protesters were at."
McClure said the crowd became more aggressive after midnight, and police ordered people to disperse at 3 a.m.
"When their attempts failed to provoke a reaction from officers, people began throwing rocks and other objects at officers and patrol cars. Rocks were also thrown at the police station causing damage to a window," he said.
At that point, the protest had gone on for roughly 10 hours, and McClure said the crowd was deemed an unlawful assembly, when the arrests began.
There had been another rally in downtown Sioux City on Friday, shortly after Chauvin had been arrested.
That group of people, who did not turn aggressive, walked several blocks in downtown Sioux City mid-afternoon, chanting "I can't breathe," "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black lives matter."
Ahead of the Friday rally, McClure said department officials presumed the rally would be peaceful, so officers planned not to show force that could be considered provocative.
Councilman Alex Watters thanked protesters who marched Friday, as well as officers for being supportive of those protesters.
“I would just ask that protesters remain peaceful and amplify their message to truly achieve change,” he said.
Journal editor Bruce Miller and Journal reporter Dolly Butz contributed to this report.
WATCH NOW: Protester tells why he's speaking out on the death of George Floyd
WATCH NOW: Raw Video of Sioux City march protesting the death of George Floyd
