UPDATE: Sioux City Police ID man killed in Lewis Blvd. crash

SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of the driver who died Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Lewis Boulevard.
Sioux City police said that Patrick Patterson, 26, of Sioux City, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which occurred at 8:03 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Lewis Boulevard. He was alone in the car.
According to a Sioux City Police Department news release, investigators believe the car was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a power line pole.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but speed was a factor, police said Tuesday.