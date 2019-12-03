You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Sioux City Police ID man killed in Lewis Blvd. crash
breaking

UPDATE: Sioux City Police ID man killed in Lewis Blvd. crash

SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of the driver who died Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Lewis Boulevard.

Sioux City police said that Patrick Patterson, 26, of Sioux City, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which occurred at 8:03 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Lewis Boulevard. He was alone in the car.

According to a Sioux City Police Department news release, investigators believe the car was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a power line pole.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but speed was a factor, police said Tuesday.

1 of 27
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
