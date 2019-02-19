SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm that could dump up to 8 inches of snow on the city by Wednesday morning.
The snow emergency was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.
Vehicles should be parked on the odd numbered side of the street beginning Tuesday. They should be moved to the even side of the street beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner's expense.
The emergency snow route map can be found at sioux-city.org/snowmaps.
South Sioux City and Dakota City also declared snow emergencies.
A snow emergency was scheduled to begin in Dakota City at 8 p.m. Tuesday, which means all parked vehicles had to be moved off of snow emergency routes for plowing.
In South Sioux City, the snow emergency was scheduled to begin at midnight Wednesday. Starting at 7 a.m., vehicles need to be parked on the even side of the street on even days and the opposite on odd days. Emergency routes need to be completely free of parked vehicles. The emergency will be cancelled when conditions improve and the crews have had time to deal with the snow.