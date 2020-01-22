UPDATE: Weather impacts Siouxland schools, garbage collection

SIOUX CITY -- Most of Siouxland schools have cancelled classes for Wednesday and many nonprofit or medical agencies are either closed or report late starts.
Area Meals on Wheels have cancelled home deliveries and even the Southern Hills Mall will delay opening until noon, due to winter weather.
However, Brad Adams, of the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Sioux City may have seen the worst of this mixed precipitation system.
"While it will be wet throughout the day, the temperature will stay steady at around 34, above freezing," he said. "That will mean we'll see more rain than drizzle or snow."
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Wednesday for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Ida and Woodbury counties.
You have free articles remaining.
Ice and snow accumulation can be as much as two inches in some locations. A northerly wind is also expected to gust up to 30 mph.
Motorists should plan on experiencing slippery road conditions as well as patchy blowing snow in places.
Sioux City Community Schools, which are closed for classes Wednesday, has a 10 a.m. start for operations and maintenance staff. South Sioux City and Dakota Valley schools also called off classes.
Sioux City Transit buses, which did not run early in the morning, were slated to begin service at 8:30 a.m.
The icy conditions led Sioux City to cancel its Wednesday garbage collection. Gill Hauling will work to pick up garbage throughout the remainder of the week, including Saturday. In South Sioux City, garbage collection began Wednesday afternoon and was expected to continue Thursday.