UPDATED: 1 airlifted to hospital after train vs semi crash near Le Mars
UPDATED: 1 airlifted to hospital after train vs semi crash near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa -- A person was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital with serious injuries Thursday after a semi struck a train two miles west of Le Mars.

At 1:13 p.m., an eastbound semi struck the side of a northbound BNSF train on Highway 3, according to a statement from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

No other information is being released at this time. 

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Le Mars Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT, and Le Mars Fire Rescue and Ambulance.

Police car
