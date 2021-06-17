UPDATED: 1 airlifted to hospital after train vs semi crash near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa -- A person was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital with serious injuries Thursday after a semi struck a train two miles west of Le Mars.
At 1:13 p.m., an eastbound semi struck the side of a northbound BNSF train on Highway 3, according to a statement from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.
No other information is being released at this time.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Le Mars Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT, and Le Mars Fire Rescue and Ambulance.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
