UPDATED: 2 water line breaks affect downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Two water main breaks affected downtown Sioux City traffic and businesses Wednesday afternoon.

The first break occurred in the 500 block of Pierce Street near the Orpheum Theater. Pierce Street between Fifth and Sixth streets will be closed until city crews can determine the extent of damage beneath the street.

City utilities director Mark Simms said water service to businesses along that block in Pierce Street was affected, and water entered the basement at the Wilbur Aalfs Library at Sixth and Pierce streets.

Simms said the cause of the break has not yet been determined.

A second water line break occurred near the intersection of Seventh and Water streets. Simms said city crews determined the break occurred on a private line servicing a business. The business has been contacted and will be responsible for repairs.

Simms said water was shut off to two businesses in the area, and city crews would determine if any damage was done to city streets.

